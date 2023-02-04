On Rampur Streets, Naked Woman Spotted Ringing Doorbells at Midnight; UP Cops Solve Mystery

Imagine a random woman ringing your house doorbell in the middle of the night and disappearing. Now imagine this happening to multiple residents in your neighborhood – this was the nightmare haunting residents of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, before the cops solved the mystery.

A naked woman was reportedly caught on CCTV roaming around the streets of Milak village in Rampur. She was allegedly ringing the doorbells of residents and disappearing in the middle of the night.

Videos of the incident were widely shared on social media, prompting a response from Rampur police. According to cops, the incident came to their attention after a resident filed a police complaint.

Rampur police clarified that the woman - who has not been identified – was suffering from some mental health issues and that the police were in touch with the woman’s family.

“The mystery around a woman roaming around naked in Malik town has been solved. The woman has some mental health issues and has been undergoing medical treatment in Bareilly district for the last five years," the police said. They adding that the family has been directed to keep a close watch on the woman.

Rampur police in their statement also urged people not to share misleading information on social media groups and refrain from creating panic among people.

“If the woman is spotted by anyone, we urge the public to clothe the woman first and then alert the nearest station," the police said.

