Namaz vs Sundarkand Row Heats Up in Lucknow; Sec 144 in Force, Cops on Toes as Karni Sena on Way to Lulu Mall

The ‘Namaz vs Sundarkand’ row intensified in Lucknow on Saturday after the police had lodged an FIR against a group of unidentified people who allegedly offered namaz at recently opened Lulu Mall here, after a right-wing Hindu outfit objected to it and sought permission to recite the sacred Hanuman text. They had been booked for promoting enmity between different groups and intending to outrage religious feelings.

But things were far from calm on Saturday as Section 144 was enforced in the areas adjoining the mall, and cops were deployed as the Hindu organisation ‘Karni Sena’ said it was marching to the mall to recite Sundarkand there.

The case registered earlier had been done so on the complaint of the Lulu Mall representatives, who claimed that people seen in the video were not their staff members. The mall authorities has also put up notices across the property on Friday declaring, “No religious prayers will be permitted in the mall."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Gopal Krishna Choudhary said, “An FIR under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295-A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings) was lodged on Thursday against unidentified persons. The matter is being investigated."

Meanwhile, a report by Hindustan Times stated that police had also detained three people at Mall for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside. They were held at the mall’s entry gate, and belonged to the Hindu Samaj Party, the report quoted police as saying.

The mall was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and has been opened by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A.

A viral video on social media that shows a group of people offering namaz in an open space in the shopping arena of the mall, has evoked a strong reaction from right-wing outfits.

The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha has issued a warning, saying that if namaz is offered again in the mall, it would hold a protest against it by reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

In a statement issued in this regard, the organisation also asked the Hindu community to boycott the mall.

The Hindu outfit has further stated that since the opening of the mall, it has been allegedly said that ‘love jihad’ is promoted there. It noted that 80 per cent of the employees hired in the mall belonged to the Muslim community while the remaining 20 per cent are Hindu girls so that love jihad can be started.

The statement stated that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has banned namaz or other religious activities in public places. Despite this, people offered namaz in Lulu Mall.

Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA was also present on the occasion.

Located on the Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall houses some of the biggest brands in India. It includes several attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura.

With inputs from agencies

