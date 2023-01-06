Home » News » India » 'Names of 44 Judges to be Processed in Next 3 Days': Centre To SC Amid Row over Collegium System

'Names of 44 Judges to be Processed in Next 3 Days': Centre To SC Amid Row over Collegium System

Out of 104 recommendations made by the collegium of high courts, which are pending with the government, 44 are likely to be processed and sent to the Supreme Court by this weekend

Supreme Court of India. (File Image)
The government would adhere to the timeline for appointment of judges whose names had been recommended by the Collegium and 44 names would be processed in the next three days, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

Out of 104 recommendations made by the collegium of high courts, which are pending with the government, 44 are likely to be processed and sent to the Supreme Court by this weekend, Attorney General R Venkataramani said.

The Centre’s comments came amid an ongoing tussle between the Supreme Court and the government over the collegium system, with the mechanism of judges appointing judges drawing criticism from different quarters.

The top court, which was hearing a matter relating to an alleged delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the collegium, has posted the matter for further hearing on February 3.

While hearing the matter last month, the top court had said the collegium system of appointment of judges is the law of the land and comments against it are “not well taken".

It had observed that any law declared by it is “binding" on all stakeholders and the collegium system must be followed.

(With PTI inputs)

