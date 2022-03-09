Nandankanan Zoo Closed for Visitors After 2 Wild Elephants Enter Zoo

Wild elephant menace in the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is getting worse as two of them entered the zoo. Keeping in view of the situation and for the safety of visitors and animals, the zoo remains closed for visitors temporarily. The staff of Nandankanan and Chandaka Wild Life Division have been deployed to make the safe exit of elephants. However, the State Botanical Garden remains open to the public as usual.

The Chandaka Forest Division and zoo employees have deployed teams to drive away from the wild jumbos out of the boundaries of the zoo. As per reports, two tuskers entered the zoo premises on Tuesday night by breaking open the enclosure near Daruthenga.

ACF Sarat Chandra Behera said that “The zoo will be closed today for the safety and security of visitors and animals. We have formed two teams to keep a close vigil on the movement of the tuskers. The teams will start their mission to drive away from the animals. Hopefully, we will be able to successfully execute the operation at night."

Anticipating any untoward incidents, the management authorities of the park have decided to close the zoo for a temporary period of time to ensure the safety and security of visitors and animals inside the enclosure.

