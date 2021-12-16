Narendra Modi Address LIVE Updates: Days After Repealing Agri Laws, PM, Shah to Address Farmers

>Narendra Modi Address LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address farmers during the valedictory session of the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing in Gujarat’s Anand via video-conferencing. The Bharatiya Janata Party will broadcast the event to nearly all 9,500 mandals across the country, and its elected representatives will join farmers in hearing the speech.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh and its farmers’ wing president Rajkumar Chahar said in a statement that farmers have been invited to all these places to hear Modi. The BJP and its governments at the Centre and in states are committed to agriculture growth and doubling the income of farmers, they said in the statement.

The summit brings in focus on natural farming and farmers will be provided with all requisite information detailing its benefits, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) had earlier said.

Here Are Latest Updates:

• The three-day summit, which commenced on December 14, is being held in Gujarat; it has been organised to bring in a focus on natural farming and make farmers aware of its benefits.

• Along with PM Modi, Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and governor Acharaya Devvrat are also scheduled to give a brief address during the summit.

• The summit is being attended by more than 5,000 farmers. Additionally, some farmers will also connect live through central institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendras and ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) network in states.

