Narendra Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Leaders Reach Deal on Climate Language in Final Communique, Says Report

The leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have reached an agreement on the wording of the final communique which will be released at the end of their two-day summit, a G20 official told Reuters on Sunday. Further details were not immediately available. Diplomats have been negotiating hard-to-bridge differences on how to tackle global warming, with phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, ending coal power and a firm date for achieving net zero carbon emissions among the main sticking points, sources said earlier on Sunday.
Britain’s Prince Charles urged leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Sunday to put words into action as they tackled the global climate change crisis on the final day of a weekend summit that is setting the tone for an even bigger U.N. climate conference opening in Glasgow, Scotland. Warning that “it is quite literally the last-chance saloon," Charles told the Group of 20 leaders that public-private partnerships were the only way to achieve the trillions of dollars in annual investment needed to transition to clean, sustainable energy sources that will mitigate the warming of global temperatures.
UK PM Boris Johnson has announced the country will give 50 million euros to help women and girls under the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. “We have a responsibility to help those in Afghanistan most at risk under Taliban regime, particularly women and girls. The UK will give £50m to that end, and I urge the G20 to prioritise the rights of women and girls in all our international development efforts," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK comes at a time when India-UK bilateral relations are on a positive trajectory and potentially at the threshold of a new era, India’s High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar has said. Modi will attend the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) of the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, with bilateral talks planned with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the summit, scheduled over Monday and Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the G20 Summit venue for the session on climate change, ANI reports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special VVIP flight, en route to Italy for the G20 Summit, flew over the Pakistani airspace on Friday and the aircraft will use it again on its return journey after getting formal permission from Islamabad, according to a media report here on Sunday. Modi’s plane Boeing 777, 300ER, K7066 entered the Pakistani airspace from Bahawalpur, passed through Turbat and Panjgur and via Iran and Turkey reached Italy, The Express Tribune reported. According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources, Indian authorities had requested Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for permission to use the airspace for Modi’s special flight, PTI reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the famous Trevi Fountain here along with other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The fountain is one of the most visited monuments of Italy and is loved by tourists. The historical fountain has drawn many filmmakers to it who have popularised the Baroque art-styled monument as the epitome of a place of romance. The delegation also threw a coin from over their shoulder in the fountain, according to a video released by the G20 Italy. It is believed that if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the water of the fountain, you will be sure to return to Rome.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge and called for unity among its citizens, saying that only a united country can move forward and attain its goals. In a message to the country on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 146th birth anniversary, PM Modi cited Patel’s quote we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities’ to assert that a collective effort is more relevant in this azadi ka amrit kaal, a reference to his government’s multi-dimensional drive to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, than it was in building free India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Glasgow on Sunday for the COP26 climate summit and bilateral talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the UN meet. Modi, who has had a series of engagements at the G20 Summit in Rome, will fly to Scotland from Italy for the second leg of his European tour, which began on Friday.
India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, and asserted that the country will be able to achieve its goals only if people stay united. Addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of first deputy prime minister and home minister of India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, he said that on every front, be it land, water, air, space, India’s capabilities and resolve are now unprecedented.
“Ideals that cherish national unity have been given new heights. Be it J&K, Northeast or any village in the Himalayas, today all are on the path of progress. The development of modern infrastructure in the country is reducing the gap between geographical and historic distances," PM Modi said.
Today, due to his (Sardar Patel’s) inspiration, India is becoming capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges, external and internal. In the last 7 years, the country got rid of decades-old unwanted laws: PM Narendra Modi
“India isn’t just a geographical unit. It’s a nation that’s full of the standards of ideals, resolutions, civilisation, culture. The land where we 135 crore Indians live, is an integral part of our soul, our dreams, our aspirations," PM Modi said.
“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel always wanted India to be strong, inclusive, sensitive and alert, humble and developed. He always put the interest of the country first. Today, due to his inspiration, India is becoming fully capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges, external and internal," PM Modi said in a public address on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.
PM Modi pays tribute to veteran freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.
Modi is set to attend the second session of the G-20 Rome Summit, which will be held on the subject of climate change and the environment on Sunday. PM Modi, who is currently in Italy will conclude his two-day trip to the country and will next be travelling to Glasgow in the United Kingdom to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is also beginning on October 31, according to the official schedule.
On Sunday, PM Modi visited the Trevi Fountain in Rome and is set to conduct a bilateral meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister. He will attend a session on sustainable development and a side event hosted by US President Joe Biden on ‘Supply Chain Resilience’.
PM Modi attended the first session of the G20 Rome Summit on Saturday, where he discussed the global economy and health along with a host of world leaders. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, PM Modi said that the proceedings at the G20 summit were “extensive and productive”.
He interacted with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, exchanging pleasantries and showcasing a spirit of camaraderie. In a series of photos tweeted by the PMO India, Prime Minister Modi is seen meeting Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
At the G-20 Summit session, PM Modi said India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic. He asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest.
The prime minister in his intervention at the session on “global economy and global health” also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this, according to the text of his intervention shared by his office.
Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction over the G20’s decision to come up with a 15 per minimum corporate tax to make the global financial architecture more “just and fair”, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, briefing reporters on Modi’s engagements here. The decision is aimed at ensuring that companies pay a certain amount of tax in countries they are located in, Shringla said.
