Narendra Modi Birthday: 10 Powerful Quotes by PM Modi To Help You Dream Big

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI’S 72nd BIRTHDAY: From campaigns such as Make in India which promotes entrepreneurship to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aimed at achieving a cleaner India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven to be a visionary. Narendra Modi took charge as the 15th Prime Minister of India in 2014 and strived to steer the country towards development in his five-year tenure with many path breaking schemes. He was re-elected to the office on May 30, 2019, after his party secured an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi has launched a number of schemes and took numerous initiatives to uplift the underprivileged and to eradicate poverty from the country.

Today, on the Prime Minister’s 72nd birthday, let us look at some of his most inspirational quotes:

“It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women." “Small drops of water make a mighty ocean. Similarly, if every citizen of India starts living the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’, then it will not take long for the country to become self-reliant." “I contested elections on the issue of development. It’s my conviction, it’s my commitment. Youngsters of the country believe in development. And it is development that is the solution to all the problems." “Those who believe in humanity must come together to fight for it as one, and speak against this menace in one voice. Terrorism must be de-legitimized." “Your friendship is our honour; your dreams are our duty. India’s capacity may be limited, but our commitment is without limits. Our resources may be modest, but our will is boundless." “Development has to be achieved collectively and it has to be quick paced and inclusive." “It’s important to create an atmosphere where everybody can contribute. The energy of 125 crore Indians will take the nation ahead." “The unfulfilled dreams of parents and teachers can’t be forced upon children. It’s important for each child to follow his or her dreams." “People’s blessings give you the power to work tirelessly. The only thing required is commitment." “Be it the First World War or the Second World War, India never attacked other countries. We never attacked any country for conquering their territory."

