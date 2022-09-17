Narendra Modi Birthday: A Look at International Awards Received by PM Modi

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI’S 72nd BIRTHDAY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today on September 17. During his tenure, PM Modi has been bestowed with several honorary awards from various countries. On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, let’s take a look at the international awards presented to him.

King Abdulaziz Sash

PM Modi, in 2016, was conferred with Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour - King Abdulaziz Sash.

Zayed Award – United Arab Emirates

PM Modi, in 2019, was awarded the Zayed Award, which is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE. The award acquires special significance as it was awarded to Prime Minister Modi in the year of the birth centenary of Sheikh Zayed.

Order of St Andrew – Russia

PM Narendra Modi was presented with the Order of St Andrew in 2019 for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.

Champions of the Earth Award - United Nations

The United Nations Champions of the Earth Award was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 for environmental leadership on the global stage.

Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo – Bhutan

Considered the highest civilian award in the country, the Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo was conferred to PM Modi in 2021. The award was presented to the Prime Minister by the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Legion of Merit – United States of America

PM Narendra Modi was honoured with the United States Armed Forces award in 2020. It was presented for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the form of service and achievement.

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance – Bahrain

Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the prestigious King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahrain in 2019.

Seoul Peace Prize – South Korea

PM Modi received the Seoul Peace Prize in 2018 for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth.

