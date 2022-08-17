Home » News » India » PM Modi, French Prez Macron Discuss Food & Energy Crisis Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

PM Modi, French Prez Macron Discuss Food & Energy Crisis Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2022, 07:21 IST

Delhi, India

In his conversation with Macron, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his solidarity to him for the ongoing drought and wildfires in France, the statement said. (File photo/MEA Twitter)
The PMO statement also said PM Modi and France President Emmanuel Macron reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence collaboration projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy. During their telephonic conversation, they also discussed important geopolitical challenges, including those related to global food security, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

India and France have been expressing concern at the risk to the global food security and nutrition in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Macron also held a call earlier on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Macron underlined his concerns about risks to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities as result of the fighting with Russia.

“Spoke to my friend President @EmmanuelMacron today. Conveyed India’s solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires," Modi tweeted. “We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership, and other issues of global and regional significance," he said. “President @EmmanuelMacron and I also agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global challenges of food and energy security," he added.

The PMO statement also said the leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation, the statement said. On Monday, Modi had said he was touched by Macron’s greetings on India’s Independence Day. India truly cherishes its close relations with France, and their bilateral partnership is for global good, he had said.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: August 17, 2022, 07:16 IST
last updated: August 17, 2022, 07:21 IST