Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Puthandu, Odia New Year, Dr Ambedkar Jayanti and Mahavir Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Odia New Year, Tamil New Year Puthandu, Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. “Baisakhi greetings to everyone. I pray that this festival furthers the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. May everyone be blessed with success and prosperity," PM Modi PM Modi said in a tweet.

Baisakhi marks the onset of the spring season. Vaisakhi or Baisakhi is also known as the harvest season of India. The festival of Baisakhi is celebrated with great joy and fervour in the state of Punjab and Haryana. The day also marks the beginning of a New Year. Many Hindus believe that Baisakhi marks the first day of New Year according to the Hindu calendar, however, this isn't a universally accepted date. The festival of Baisakhi also has religious significance.

Extending his wishes on Assamese New Year, Modi tweeted: “Happy Bohag Bihu! The special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. May this Bihu bring with it happiness and good health in everyone’s life."

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is celebrated annually in the second week of April, signifying the time of the harvest season. Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. The festival is celebrated with great joy and fervour in Assam and elsewhere in Northeastern India by the members of the Assamese community. Bohag or Rongali Bihu also goes by the name Xaat Bihu.

Wishing people on Tamil New Year, Modi tweeted: “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu."

People from the Tamil community celebrate their New Year's Day on April 14. Tamil New Year's Day is known as Puthandu. Puthandu is also commonly known as Varsha Pirappu. It is also celebrated by the members of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka and those located elsewhere in the world. Puthandu marks the arrival of the spring season. Tamil New Year is celebrated in the month of Chithirai, according to the Tamil solar calendar and falls on the same date as that of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It is interesting to note that Puthandu falls on the same day every year.

On the occasion of Odisha New Year, he tweeted: “Happy Odia New Year! May the coming year be filled with joy and good health."

Sharing a video on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, Modi wrote: “Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation."

Marking the birth anniversary of India's first law minister Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, April 14 is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti. Hailed as the father of Indian Constitution, it was under the chairmanship of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar that the world's longest written constitution was framed by the constituent assembly. Ambedkar Jayanti is also celebrated to remember the jurist's dedication in fighting social evils like caste discrimination and oppression. He vehemently opposed the caste system and strived to eradicate it from the society.

Extending greetings on Mahavir Jayanti, he tweeted: “Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you all. We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, especially the emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood."

Mahavir Jayanti, a significant festival for people of Jain faith, is celebrated to mark the birthday of the 24th and last spiritual leader of Jainism, Lord Mahavir. This year, Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 14, while people celebrated the festival on April 25 last year. Mahavir Jayanti also marks the 13th day of the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. On the auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, let's know more about the festival, its history and significance.

