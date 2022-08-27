Inaugurating Smriti Van, Khadi Utsav to Visiting Suzuki Plant, PM on 2-Day Visit to Gujarat from Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Saturday where he will inaugurate Smriti Van in Bhuj and address ‘Khadi Utsav’ in Ahmedabad.

The Smriti Van celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement, said Modi will address ‘Khadi Utsav’ at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on Saturday and address a programme on Sunday in Gandhinagar, commemorating 40 years of Suzuki in India.

During the visit to his home state Gujarat, PM Modi will take part in a host of programmes and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of multiple projects.

Advertisement

Smriti Van

Envisioned by the prime minister, Smriti Van is a one-of-its-kind initiative, the PMO said, adding it has been built over 470 acres of land to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the death of around 13,000 people in the 2001 earthquake having its epicentre in Bhuj. The memorial carries names of the people who had lost their lives during the earthquake.

The state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum is segregated in seven blocks based on seven themes — rebirth, rediscover, restore, rebuild, rethink, relive and renew — it said.

Inauguration of Veer Balak Smarak

The prime minister will also inaugurate “Veer Balak Smarak", a memorial built near Anjar town in Kutch as a tribute to 185 schoolchildren and 20 teachers who were killed during a Republic Day parade in 2001.

Advertisement

When they were passing through a lane as part of the parade, debris of buildings and walls fell on them due the strong trembler, said the release. Around 100 relatives of these children and teachers have been invited for the function.

Advertisement

The memorial also has a museum consisting of five sections displaying photographs of the victims, articles used by the children when they were alive, a simulator to make people feel an earthquake and a section to make members of the public aware about the scientific aspects of earthquakes, said the release. The memorial has names and photographs of all the school students and teachers who died, written on a wall.

Khadi Utsav

Advertisement

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Bhuj. In a one-of-its-kind event being held as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Khadi Utsav’ is being organised to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle.

It will be organised at the Sabarmati riverfront and will witness 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spinning charkha (spinning wheel) live at the same time and at the same place. The PMO said it has been Modi’s constant endeavour to popularise khadi, generate awareness about its products and promote their usage among the youth.

Advertisement

“As a result of the efforts of the prime minister since 2014, the sale of Khadi in India has witnessed a four-fold increase, whereas in Gujarat, it has witnessed a massive eight-fold increase," it said. The event will also feature an exhibition showcasing the “evolution of charkhas" by displaying 22 charkhas from different generations used since 1920s.

Modi will also inaugurate the new office building of the ‘Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board’ and a foot overbridge at Sabarmati.

foundation stones at Suzuki

At the Suzuki programme, Modi will also lay the foundation stones of two key projects of the Suzuki Group in India — the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility in Hansalpur in Gujarat and its upcoming vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda in Haryana — the PMO said.

The facility in Hansalpur will be set up with an investment of around Rs 7,300 crore to manufacture advance chemistry cell batteries for electric vehicles. The vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world. The first phase of the project will be set up with an investment of over Rs 11,000 crore.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here