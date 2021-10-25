Home / News / India / Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM to Launch Health Infra Scheme Worth Over Rs 64,000 Crore in UP
Live now

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM to Launch Health Infra Scheme Worth Over Rs 64,000 Crore in UP

PM Modi

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: Nine medical colleges to be inaugurated are in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

News18.com |
New Delhi // Updated: October 25, 2021, 08:46 IST
Advertisement

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate nine medical colleges and launch several development projects in Uttar Pradesh during a visit to the poll-bound state. He will inaugurate medical colleges from Siddharthnagar and will launch later in Varanasi “Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana”. Read More

Oct 25, 2021 08:46 IST

Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojan: Here's What it Means

The PMASBY scheme was announced in the Budget speech of FY 21-22, for an outlay of about Rs 64,180 crore over six years (till FY 25-26) and will be in addition to the National Health Mission, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Read More

Oct 25, 2021 08:19 IST

PM Modi Leaves for Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he is leaving for Siddharthnagar and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. “Today, India’s largest scheme to scale-up health infrastructure will be launched. Various medical colleges along with key development works will be inaugurated," he said.

Advertisement
Oct 25, 2021 08:00 IST

PM Modi's Second Visit to UP in A Week

This would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit to Uttar Pradesh, which goes to polls next year, in a week. Healthcare professionals from public health centers, sub-district and district hospitals, and the Government Medical College of Varanasi will join in virtually.

Oct 25, 2021 07:41 IST

Objective of Centrally-sponsored PMASBY Scheme

The objective of the PMASBY scheme is to fill critical gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance, and health research in both urban and rural areas so communities are equipped in managing pandemics or other public health crises.

Oct 25, 2021 07:25 IST

About Prime Minister Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana

Under Prime Minister Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), a national institution for one health, four new national institutes for virology, a regional research platform for WHO South East Asia Region, nine biosafety level-III laboratories, five new regional national centre for disease control will be set up, the PMO said. People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health labs will be set up in all the districts.

Oct 25, 2021 07:17 IST

PM Modi to Launch Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Atamnirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), a mega health infrastructure scheme worth over Rs 64,000 crore, in his constituency Varanasi on Monday. Read More

Advertisement
Oct 25, 2021 07:02 IST

PM to Launch 'Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana'

PM Narendra Modi will also launch several development projects in Uttar Pradesh. He will launch in Varanasi “Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana", the PMO said in a statement and added that he will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for his Lok Sabha constituency.

Oct 25, 2021 06:59 IST

PM Modi to Inaugurate 9 Medical Colleges in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh during a visit to the poll-bound state. Nine medical colleges to be inaugurated are in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

Oct 25, 2021 03:08 IST

PM Modi Leaves for Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he is leaving for Siddharthnagar and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. "Today, India’s largest scheme to scale-up health infrastructure will be launched. Various medical colleges along with key development works will be inaugurated," he said.

Oct 25, 2021 03:08 IST

PM Modi's Second Visit to UP in A Week

This would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit to Uttar Pradesh, which goes to polls next year, in a week. Healthcare professionals from public health centers, sub-district and district hospitals, and the Government Medical College of Varanasi will join in virtually.
Advertisement
Oct 25, 2021 03:07 IST

Objective of Centrally-sponsored PMASBY Scheme

The objective of the PMASBY scheme is to fill critical gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance, and health research in both urban and rural areas so communities are equipped in managing pandemics or other public health crises.
Oct 25, 2021 03:07 IST

About Prime Minister Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana

Under Prime Minister Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), a national institution for one health, four new national institutes for virology, a regional research platform for WHO South East Asia Region, nine biosafety level-III laboratories, five new regional national centre for disease control will be set up, the PMO said. People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health labs will be set up in all the districts.
Oct 25, 2021 03:07 IST

PM Modi to Launch Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Atamnirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), a mega health infrastructure scheme worth over Rs 64,000 crore, in his constituency Varanasi on Monday. Read More
Oct 25, 2021 03:07 IST

PM to Launch 'Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana'

PM Narendra Modi will also launch several development projects in Uttar Pradesh. He will launch in Varanasi "Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana", the PMO said in a statement and added that he will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for his Lok Sabha constituency.
Advertisement
Oct 25, 2021 03:07 IST

PM Modi to Inaugurate 9 Medical Colleges in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh during a visit to the poll-bound state. Nine medical colleges to be inaugurated are in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

Read more

He will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, the PMO said in a statement.

Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India scheme for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and will be in addition to the National Health Mission, the PMO said. Its objective is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high focus states. Further, 11,024 urban health and wellness centres will be established in all the states. The PMO said critical care services will be available in all the districts of the country with more than five lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health labs will be set up in all the districts. Under PMASBY, a national institution for one health, four new national institutes for virology, a regional research platform for WHO South East Asia Region, nine biosafety level-III laboratories, five new regional national centre for disease control will be set up, the PMO said.

Nine medical colleges to be inaugurated are in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. Eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/referral hospitals and one medical college in Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources, it said. Under the centrally sponsored scheme, preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts.

The scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilize the existing infrastructure of district hospitals. Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional, the PMO said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.