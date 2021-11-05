Narendra Modi Kedarnath Visit LIVE Updates: PM Offers Prayers at Lord Shiva Temple, Unveils Statue of Guru Shankaracharya

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore, inaugurate other key infrastructure projects including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on the Mandakini river.

The Kedarpuri construction project is among Prime Minister Modi’s dream projects. He has been personally reviewing the construction work at regular intervals. Elaborating on PM Modi’s tour, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said, “The Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya has been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on November 5. Along with this, Saraswati Ghat, the residence of the pilgrimage priests, has also been ready, which will be dedicated on November 5.” Dhami added that PM Modi’s vision is to develop Devbhoomi as the world’s spiritual and cultural capital where people from across the globe come for peace.

The preparations have been done for PM Modi’s visit to Kedarnath. Bagish Ling, a priest of Kedarnath temple, was quoted by ANI: “We will all welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will reach in the morning. He will do the Maha Rudra Abhishek and pray for the welfare of the nation. He will also unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya. The temple has been decorated with flowers.”

Unveiling of Adi Shankaracharya’s statue will be streamed live at the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya mutts (monasteries), his birthplace and several prominent temples across the country. The CM, who along with his Cabinet colleagues has reviewed preparations at the temple ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, said all arrangements are in place and Kedarpuri is all decked up to welcome Modi.

Some priests at the Kedarnath temple, however, have threatened to obstruct the prime minister’s visit if the government doesn’t agree to their demands. The priests are opposing the formation of the Chardham Devasthanam Board, which is envisioned to be an umbrella body to regulate shrines and temples under its purview. And Trivendra Singh bore the brunt of the priests’ anger because the board was created through legislation during his chief ministership.

Rawat was once stopped from entering the temple without getting darshan. The priests also protested against the visit of state BJP president Madan Kaushik and cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The Chardham Devasthanam Board, which is chaired by the chief minister, controls the management of 51 temples in the state, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The Bill was tabled in the state Assembly in December 2019, was passed in the same month and a gazette notification was published on 15 January 2020.

The board was constituted with the chief minister as its chairman, state culture minister as Deputy Chairman, and chief secretary as ex-officio members along with other office-bearers. Its main purpose is to consolidate control over the temple funds and properties and regulate the budgetary flow and expenditures.

