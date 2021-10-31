Narendra Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM to Talk Climate Change, Day After Seeking Push for Covaxin Nod

PM Modi, who is currently in Italy will conclude his two-day trip to the country and will next be travelling to Glasgow in the United Kingdom to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is also beginning on October 31, according to the official schedule.

On Sunday, PM Modi will also visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome and also conduct bilateral meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister. He will attend a session on sustainable development and a side event hosted by US President Joe Biden on ‘Supply Chain Resilience’.

PM Modi attended the first session of the G20 Rome Summit on Saturday, where he discussed the global economy and health along with a host of world leaders. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, PM Modi said that the proceedings at the G20 summit were “extensive and productive”.

He interacted with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, exchanging pleasantries and showcasing a spirit of camaraderie. In a series of photos tweeted by the PMO India, Prime Minister Modi is seen meeting Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

At the G-20 Summit session, PM Modi said India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic. He asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest.

The prime minister in his intervention at the session on “global economy and global health” also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this, according to the text of his intervention shared by his office.

Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction over the G20’s decision to come up with a 15 per minimum corporate tax to make the global financial architecture more “just and fair”, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, briefing reporters on Modi’s engagements here. The decision is aimed at ensuring that companies pay a certain amount of tax in countries they are located in, Shringla said.

