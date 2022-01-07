Narendra Modi LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Petition Seeking Dismissal of Punjab Home Min, Police Chief Over Security Lapse

The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed over the alleged lapse of security arrangements during Prime Minister’s Punjab visit, which calls for the dismissal of the state’s Home Minister and police chief.

Prime Minister Modi was in Punjab on Wednesday to dedicate projects worth Rs 42,000 crore to the people. He landed in Bathinda in the morning from where he was scheduled to fly to Ferozepur for a rally. However, bad weather forced a change in plans and PM Modi decided to cover the 100km distance by road - a two-hour drive.

Just 10km ahead of the venue, his cavalcade was met by protesting farmers, keeping the convoy along with the PM waiting on the bridge for 20 minutes. They finally had to turn back with the PM reportedly telling airport officials to “thank their Chief Minister" that he made it alive to the airport.