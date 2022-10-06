Narrow Escape for 10 Odisha Fishermen as Boat Catches Fire near Abdul Kalam Island

As many as 10 fishermen had a close shave as a boat carrying them caught fire in sea near Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast on Thursday.

Seven fishermen went into the sea near Chandipur to catch fish. However, after some time, the boat strayed into the prohibited area of the DRDO testing range where the defence organisation was conducting an ammunition test. While they were netting fishes, the boat caught fire.

They informed the Coast Guard about the incident, following which a rescue team of the Coast Guard rescued them.

Advertisement

Though the reason behind the outbreak of fire was yet to be ascertained, the flame reportedly emerged from the engine of the fishing boat.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here