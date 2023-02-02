Narwal Twin Blasts: Found with ‘Perfume IED’, Accused a Govt Teacher with LeT, Pak Links

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that the J&K police have arrested one person in relation with the twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal which injured nine on January 21.

Arif, an LeT terrorist from Reasi, with connections in Pakistan, has been arrested in connection with the blasts, he said in a press conference. “The IEDs were timed in such a way to inflict maximum casualties," he said, adding that the police saved several lives by following the standard procedure.

Arif is a government employee, and works as a teacher since 2010, DGP Singh said. “He was first employed under the ReT scheme in 2010 and then became a regular teacher in 2016," he said.

“He was given money after carrying out these IED attacks," he said, adding that Arif was part of a module “which is being used to carry out such attacks."

A one-of-a-kind ‘perfume IED’ was recovered from him by the police. “Perfume IED is one of its kind…it is shaped like a perfume bottle," the DGP said, adding that the police are trying to learn more about it.

The police said that three IEDs had been delivered to him via a drone towards the end of December. Two were used in the Narwal blasts, while the third - which looks like a perfume bottle, was recovered by the police.

The DGP said that Arif had ties with Kasim, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist operating out of Pakistan who was allegedly behind the recent Shastri Nagar IED blast and the Katra bus attack.

Two back-to-back blasts, which were later learnt to be IED explosions, rocked Jammu’s Narwal area, about 5km from the Sunjwan army camp on January 21. The blast injured nine people, one critically. A forensic team and bomb squad had rushed to the blast site, and the NIA visited the site a day later.

