Nashik Man Dies by Suicide After Mental Torture by Girlfriend

A 25-year-old youth from Nashik in Maharashtra died by suicide after his girlfriend, who is 20 years older than him, allegedly tortured him mentally to marry her.

The woman threw his body on the road apparently in a bid to make it look like an incident of a road accident and tried to destroy shreds of evidence.

The police officer, Madhukar Gavit, said that on February 26, the body of a youth was found on the highway. In the initial investigation by the Adganw police station, this youth was identified as Ramesh Ravindra More from Bhusawal and he was living in the Ojhar area of Nasik. For the past one year, he had an affair with a woman who had four children.

The family members alleged that this 45-year-old woman subjected him to mental torture to marry her. The woman has not been arrested yet.

The post-mortem report revealed that the youth died due to hanging. Police investigated the case in the light of the fresh evidence and then they came to know that Ramesh had hanged himself at his girlfriend’s house. After learning that her boyfriend had died, the woman threw the dead body of Ramesh on the highway with the help of his son and one of his friends.

The relationship Ramesh had met this woman during a bus ride. They exchanged their mobile numbers and they started talking and exchanging messages. Both of them came closer and Ramesh later started staying at the woman’s house. It is alleged that the woman suspected that Ramesh will leave her and marry another woman. That is why she was mentally torturing him, which became unbearable for him.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

