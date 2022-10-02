Nashik's Grand Swaminarayan Temple Centre for Social Welfare, Amalgamation of Inter-faith Beliefs

The grand and beautiful Swaminarayan temple in Nashik, which has just opened its doors to devotees, will be the centre of all social activities conducted by the BAPS organisation as head priest Swami Maharaj’s ethos to help others.

The temple at Kevadivan in Tapovan area of Nashik is a symbol of Sanatan dharma and Indian culture, and is built keeping in mind values of inter-faith beliefs. It has idols of all gods and goddesses because of which people from all sects are flocking to visit the temple.

The BAPS Organisation has long followed the ethos of social welfare. In the event of any calamities, this organisation is always at the front with the relief material to help affected people. The main priest Swami Maharaj of the organisation was always ready to help people. He used to say that we get pleasure only by helping others. Swami Maharaj used to say that if someone is in trouble, he/she must be helped. He has passed on this mantra to his followers.

Advertisement

Help had also reached to public during the Corona pandemic During the Corona pandemic, BAPS organisations had helped affected people in many ways. They reached the affected people not only in Maharashtra and Gujarat but all over the. Country. Those who were affected from Covid-19, were given bed, oxygen and medicines.

Not only in India, the organization is also providing help to the needy people in other countries. In 2001 when an earthquake struck Gujarat’s Bhuj area, this organisation was everywhere to help the affected people. Even the relief has been provided to people of war ravaged Ukraine and Russia.

The spokesperson of BAPS Swaminarayan Organisation Adarsh Jeevan Swami gave this information. He said that the organisation will also provide such reliefs to the needy people of the sacred place of Nasik.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here