National Anthem on Silk to Flag on Grain of Rice: Telangana Artists Show Different Hues of Patriotism

A weaver and a goldsmith from Telangana have created innovative artifacts to mark 75 years of Independence.

THE SILKEN TOUCH

Veldi Hari Prasad from Sircilla in Telangana, a power loom weaver known for his “matchbox sarees", has woven the national anthem in Telugu, ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ logo and the map of India in Tricolour on a 2-m-long and 47-inch-wide silk fabric without any stitches.

Speaking to News18, Prasad said he wanted to something novel and remarkable to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. “I thought of weaving the national anthem in Telugu a month ago. The task of weaving the national anthem, logo of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and India map with the Tricolour was completed in five days."

Prasad said he was proud to be the first power loom weaver to achieve the feat. He wants to present it to PM Narendra Modi.

IN-GRAINED PATRIOTISM

Meanwhile, Gurram Dayakar, a goldsmith from Jagtial, who creates miniature artifacts has etched the national flag on a grain of rice. He said it took him 12 hours to finish the task. He also created India’s map on the feather of a bird with images of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri in a space of one centimeter.

Being a goldsmith, Dayakar become an expert in making miniature artifacts. He also got recognition for making smallest instruments that no one can handle.

Last year, he entered the Limca Book of Records by creating the national flag on a sewing needle on the eve of Independence Day.

He said that it’s a proud moment for him as he will be breaking his own record from five years ago. Dayakar has been seeking financial support from both the state and central governments so that he can create more miniature works in future.

His name is already in the Guinness Book of World Records for making the smallest functioning mousetrap (replica) that is 5 mm long and 2.5 mm wide. It took him 29 minutes to make the mousetrap.

