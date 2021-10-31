National Unity Day 2021: President Kovind, Amit Shah, Gadkari Pay Tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

President Ram Nath Kovid, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Road transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari led the nation in paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Sunday, October 31. Kovid also paid President floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In his tweet Kovid wrote: “My humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A symbol of the unity of the country, Sardar Patel occupies a high place among our foremost nation builders. The countrymen will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation."

Tweeting in Hindi, Amit Shah wrote: “The life of Sardar Patel tells us that how a person with his strong will, iron leadership and indomitable patriotism can transform all the diversity within the country into unity and give the form of a united nation. Along with the integration of the country, Sardar Sahib also worked to lay the administrative foundation of independent India."

He also paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

To honour Patel’s contribution to India’s Independence and unity, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2014 declared that National Unity Day will be celebrated on Patel’s birth anniversary, every year.

In another tweet, Shah wished the Nation on the occasion of National Unity Day. He tweeted: “Sardar Sahib’s dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice for the motherland inspires every Indian to dedicate himself for the unity and integrity of the country. On the birth anniversary of such a great craftsman of united India, salutations at his feet and best wishes to all the countrymen on ‘National Unity Day’."

Paying tribute to Sardar Patel Gadkari tweeted: “A symbol of determination and strong will and the architect of modern India, Bharat Ratna Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, on his birth anniversary. Happy National Unity Day to all."

In his tweet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote: “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a hero who united the country in the thread of unity, will always be remembered for his role in liberating India and his decisive leadership. He has also contributed a lot for the construction of New India. I bow to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary."

Patel led the integration of more than 500 princely states into India before and after the country got its independence from British rule. He is considered one of the most important faces of India’s freedom movement. While Patel is a celebrated figure in India, there are many unknown facts about him. On the birth anniversary of Patel - dubbed as the Iron Man of India - let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the personality, who shaped India in the 20th century.

Patel was a lifelong member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and fought against the British during India’s freedom movement. In Independent India, he became the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country.

In the months preceding and following Independence, Patel had played a crucial role in persuading over 500 princely states to accede to independent India. Despite facing several hurdles, Patel managed to integrate these regions largely without violence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.