Naval Commanders' Conference from Oct 31; China's Presence in IOR, India's Maritime Readiness Key Agenda

Dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the Indian Navy’s readiness to deal with the same will feature among important maritime matters that will be discussed during the second edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2022. The four-day event will begin on October 31 and end on November 3.

“Amongst many issues being discussed, the chief of the naval staff, along with other naval commanders will review major operational, material, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last few months and further deliberate on future plans for important activities and initiatives. The conference will also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the navy’s readiness to deal with the same," a statement by the ministry of defence read.

Alongside strategic maritime matters, China’s approach and increasing presence in the Indian Ocean Region will be a significant point of discussion.

Sources said naval commanders will review the performance of weapons and readiness of the Indian Navy platforms. As the services have opted for a self-reliant approach, officers from the force will check the total progress and deliberate on it. National security and maritime approach of the country will be among important issues discussed during the conference.

“Due to the dynamic and fast-paced developments in security imperatives in the Indian Ocean Region as well as in other parts of the world, the conference has its own significance and relevance," the ministry maintained.

The chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force will also interact with naval commanders to address the convergence of the three services vis-à-vis a common operational environment. Defence minister Rajnath Singh as well as the Chief of Defence Staff are expected to take part in the conference on the last day.

