No Mumbai Local Trains on Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul Line After 3 Coaches of Trans-Harbour Line Derail

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said three coaches from the motorman's end derailed at around 8.45 am when the train was about to reach Kharkopar station, located about 30 km from Mumbai, on Belapur-Kharpokar line in Navi Mumbai

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 12:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site and senior officials also rushed to the spot.(Image: Shutterstock)
Three coaches of a local train derailed at Kharkopar station in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, adjoining Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The derailment led to suspension of rail traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharkopar suburban corridor, Central Railway (CR) officials said.

There was no report of injury to any passenger, CR’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar was quoted by PTI. However, trains of Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul line have stopped running.

He said three coaches from the motorman’s end derailed at around 8.45 am when the train was about to reach Kharkopar station, located about 30 km from Mumbai, on Belapur-Kharpokar line in Navi Mumbai.

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site and senior officials also rushed to the spot, another official said.

The train traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharpokar suburban corridor has been suspended, the official said. The cause of the derailment is not yet clear, officials said.

first published: February 28, 2023, 11:34 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 12:17 IST
