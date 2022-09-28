Navratri 2022 Day 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers Prayers to Maa Chandraghanta | WATCH

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted his wishes on the third day of Navratri and sought the blessings of Goddess Chandraghanta. “Today is the day of worship of Goddess Chandraghanta, the third form of Durga Maa in Navratri. May everyone’s life be adorned with valor and humility by his infinite grace," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. He also shared praise of the goddess.

Today on the third day of Navratri, devotees will worship Goddess Chandraghanta in Shukla Tritiya. She is the third form of Goddess Durga. She is known as Maa Chandraghanta as she adorns her forehead with a half-moon that looks like a bell.

She mounts on a tigress and carries Trishul, Gada, Sword and Kamandal in her four left hands and Lotus, Arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in her four right hands. It is said that her fifth left hand is in Varada Mudra, and her fifth right hand is in Abhaya Mudra.

People wear royal blue colour on the third day. For bhog, devotees offer kheer made of milk and makhana. Some also offer fruits and coconut with its husk.

