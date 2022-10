Navratri 2022 Day 6: PM Modi Seeks Goddess Katyayani Blessings, Prays for Self-confidence in Everyone’s Life

NAVRATRI 2022 DAY 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayer to Maa Katyayani, the the ferocious warrior avatar of Goddess Durga, on the sixth day of Navratri. He wished for self-confidence in everyone’s life.

The Mahishasurmardini, who rides a lion and holds a lotus flower and multiple weapons including a sword and Lord Shiva’s trident is worshipped on Shashthi. This year, Shashthi falls today on Saturday, October 1. Devotees all across India pray to the warrior avatar of Goddess Durga seeking blessings. Here’s everything that you need to know about the legend of Maa Katyayani, the puja vidhi and the bhog that should be offered to her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

NAVRATRI 2022 DAY 6 COLOUR: GREY

The colour Grey represents balanced emotions.

Puja Vidhi

The puja vidhi for worshipping Maa Katyayani isn’t difficult. Devotees must bathe in clean water and wear clean clothes before performing the ritual. Offering fresh flowers to Maa Katyayani is deemed a good omen, especially lotus. Devotees can then chant mantras and recite prayers to complete the ritual.

Maa Katyayani Bhog

Advertisement

It is believed that Maa Katyayani should be offered honey in Bhog.

Significance of worshipping Maa Katyayani

Advertisement

Devotees worship Maa Katyayani on the sixth day of Navratri for resolving marital woes. Unmarried girls are advised to perform Maa Katyayani puja to seek a perfect suitor in their lives. In addition to this, legend has it that Maa Katyayani not only resolves marital problems but also helps in removing all the obstacles standing in the way of one’s success and blesses devotees with good fortune.

Legend of Maa Katyayani

According to religious myths, Maa Katyayani was manifested by the combined energies of gods. With the power of a thousand suns, three eyes, black hair, and multiple hands, Goddess Katyayani descended on Earth to slay the demon Mahishashura.

In Hinduism, Mahishashura was a powerful half-human half-buffalo demon who used his shape-shifting abilities in evil ways. Angered by his twisted way, all the gods synchronized their energies to create Maa Katyayani and the battle between the Goddess and the demon is marked as the ‘triumph of good over evil’.

Maa Katyayani, the slayer of the deceitful demon, also came to be known as Mahisharsuramardini and the event carries a profound symbolism in Hinduism. It is said that Maa Katayayani has multiple hands which are blessed by vivid weapons gifted by gods.

While Shiva gave her a trident, Lord Vishnu a Sudarshan Charkar, Angi Dev a dart, Vayu Dev a bow, Indra Dev a thunderbolt, Brahma Dev a rudraksha with water-pot, and so on.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here