Navratri 2022: PM Modi Seeks Goddess Maa Skandamata Blessings on Fifth Day of 9-Day Festival

NAVRATRI 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tweeted his wishes on the fifth day of Navratri and sought the blessings of Goddess Skandamata, a form of Goddess Durga. “I bow to Mother Skanda, who holds the shoulder. The ocean of all truths, boundless and deep. On the fifth day of Navratri, Goddess Skandamata is worshipped. May Maa Skandamata infuse new vitality in everyone’s life. His salute on behalf of the people of the country!," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Advertisement

On Thursday night, PM Modi attended the `Navratri Mahotsav’ organized by the Gujarat government at the GMDC ground in Ahmedabad and performed `aarti’ of Maa Amba.

Goddess Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped by her devotees on the fifth day of Sharad Navratri, which begins from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Ashwin. Goddess Durga is worshipped for 10 days during Navratri.

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Skandamata rides on a lion and she has four hands. In one hand she holds the infant form of her son Lord Skanda and her other hand is in Abhaymudra, which dispels all fears. In her two other hands she holds lotus flowers. Skandamata derives her name as she is the mother of Lord Skanda, the warrior god who is also known as Kartiykeya and Murugan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Navratri 2022 Day 5: Date, Colour of the Day, Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

The fifth form of Navdurga, the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri, Goddess Skandamata is known for blessing her devotees with power, prosperity and salvation.

NAVRATRI DAY 5 COLOUR: GREEN

The colour of the day green symbolises nature, growth and energy.

Advertisement

IN PICS: Navratri 2022 Day 5 GREEN: Bollywood Divas in Green Outfits to Inspire Your Festive Look

NAVRATRI DAY 5: PUJA VIDHI

Devotees take an early morning bath and wear yellow clothes on the 5th day of Navratri. Yellow-colored clothes are donned as it stands for optimism, good health, positivity and happiness. Then worshippers install the idol of the Goddess on a chowki and offer her yellow flowers, Gangajal, kumkum and ghee.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here