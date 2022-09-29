Navratri 2022: PM Modi Seeks Maa Kushmanda's Blessings on Day 4 of the Festival

NAVRATRI 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought the blessings of Goddess Kushmanda on the fourth day of 9-day navratri festival. “Today in Navratri, we bows to the feet of the fourth form of Maa Durga! May everyone’s life be full of prosperity and happiness with the blessings of Maa Kushmanda, PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. He also shared a stuti dedicated to Maa Kushmanda.

On the Chaturthi Tithi or the fourth day of the auspicious 9-day Navratri festival, Goddess Kushmanda, the fourth form of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, is worshipped.

According to Hindu scriptures, after taking the form of Siddhidatri, Goddess Parvati resided in the center of the Sun to balance the energy and light. Goddess Kushmanda is the creator of the Brahmand or the Universe and she is the source of energy, it said.

DAY 4 COLOUR: YELLOW

The colour of the day yellow signifies joy and happiness.

MAA KUSHMANDA PUJA VIDHI

The devotees of Devi Kushmanda wear clean clothes after bathing.

The Goddess is then offered shringaar samagri like sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri etc.

She is worshipped with red flowers and many devotees also offer Wax Gourd or Petha as a symbolic sacrifice.

BHOG TO OFFER TO MAA KUSHMANDA

Malpuas, Halwa and curd, are offered to Maa Kushmanda as prasad.

