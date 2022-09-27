Navratri 2022: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Day 2 of 9-Day Festival; Shares Stuti Dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini | WATCH

NAVRATRI 2022 DAY 2 MAA BRAHMACHARINI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for strength, success and prosperity of the devotees on the second day of Navratri. “Today is the day of special worship of Mother Brahmacharini, the second form of Mother. I wish that he blesses all his devotees with strength, power and success," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi sharing a sacred song (stuti) of Goddess Brahmacharini.

On the second day of Navratri, the second form of Navdurga, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. She adorns a peaceful and pleasant look in white clothes. She holds a japa mala (string of beads) in one hand and a Kamandal, a traditional water pot in another hand. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Brahmacharini pursued penance to appease Lord Shiva.

Devotees offer sugar as bhog to the goddess and wear Red colour.

Significance

It is believed that the individuals who worship Maa Brahmacharini are granted peace and happiness. She is said to control Lord Mangal, the controller of fortunes, and provides her followers with wisdom and happiness.

Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi

On this day, the devotees wake up early to be present for the morning puja. They’re expected to wear fresh and clean clothes for the puja. The idol of Goddess Brahmacharini is dipped in honey and milk and finally, vermillion is applied to the forehead of the idol. Devotees offer flowers, sandalwood, milk, rice, curd, and honey to the Goddess Brahmacharini during the puja. She is worshipped with Hibiscus and white Lotus flowers during the pooja.

