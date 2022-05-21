'Nawab Malik Plotted with Dawood Company to Usurp Kurla Property': Mumbai Court Has Proof

Taking cognisance of the ED chargesheet against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, a special court in Mumbai said prima facie evidence against Malik indicates that he was directly and knowingly involved in the money laundering and criminal conspiracy with ‘D-Company’ members to usurp Goawala compound in Kurla.

D-gang members late Hasina Parkar (sister of Dawood Ibrahim), Salim Patel and Sardar Khan have also been named in the chargesheet. The PMLA court noted that Malik was in “active connivance" with these D-gang members.

The court has issued process against the NCP minister and 1993 bomb blast accused Sardar Shahwali Khan, who has also been named in the case.

“Accused Nawab Malik in connivance with D-Company members, ie, Hasina Parkar, Salim Patel and Sardar Khan, hatched a criminal conspiracy for usurping the prime property belonging to Mrs Munira Plumber," special judge Rahul N Rokade said.

‘D-Company’ is a reference to the Bombay underworld organised crime syndicate founded and controlled by Dawood Ibrahim.

The ED said during the investigation, it was revealed that Hasina Parkar (deceased sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim) was involved in unauthorised possession of key assets for raising terror funds. One such key asset is Goawala Compound, owned by Munira Plumber and Marium Goawala. A charge sheet was filed in the case last month.

According to the chargesheet, members of the D-Company and Malik connived and executed several illegal documents to usurp the property. Malik and Parkar entered into a criminal conspiracy and Malik agreed to pay Rs 55 lakh to Parkar, Rs 15 lakh to Salim Patel (Parkar’s driver) and Rs 5 lakh to Sardar Khan. It also said Malik had several meetings with Parkar and Sardar Khan to usurp the property.

Sardar Shahwali Khan is serving life imprisonment in Aurangabad jail in the 1993 blasts case and was released on parole when the meetings took place. The chargesheet also alleged that Malik illegally occupied Kurla General Store using his clout and muscle power. He also usurped Goawala compound through Solidus Investments.

