Nawab Malik Sent to Jail; ED Says Case Against Him Has Global Ramifications

A special court here on Monday sent Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court the case against the NCP leader has international ramifications.

The ED made the claim about global angle in its remand plea pertaining to Mailk in the money laundering probe linked to the activities of Ibrahim, wanted in India for terror-related cases, and his associates.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was arrested on February 23 and later sent to the ED remand by the special court for questioning in the case.

He was produced before special Judge RN Rokade at the end of his remand on Monday. The court sent Malik to 14-day judicial custody (till March 21) as the central agency did not seek his further remand.

Even as the ED didn't press for his further remand, it told the court the accused was not cooperating in investigation of the case."It is most respectfully submitted that the investigation is at the initial stage and the same is underway to trace the proceeds of crime and attach the same," the ED said in the plea.

The central agency said its officials were examining transactions to establish the money trail and trace the ultimate beneficiaries of proceeds of crime so generated.The accused person (Malik) has not cooperated with the investigation and did not reveal the true facts during the recording of his statement, the ED said.

From the investigation conducted so far and facts brought on record, it is found that the accused person has played and continues to play a crucial role in laundering, it alleged."This is a sensitive case involving proceeds of crime apparently generated from the organized crime sector and its subsequent laundering, which is currently under initial stages of investigation. The case also appears to have international ramifications as well," the ED added.

After he was remanded to judicial custody, Malik's lawyers sought home-cooked food for him in jail, citing his health condition.The lawyers also sought access to medical papers relating to the Minority Affairs Minister's hospitalization between February 25 and 28, saying they want to consult the doctor who treated him earlier.

The court directed the chief medical officer of the Arthur road jail, where Malik will be lodged, to submit a report in respect of the necessity of providing him home-cooked food.Till the next hearing of Malik's plea, he is permitted to carry medicines and have home food in prison, the court said.

The matter will be next heard on March 10.However, the food sent for the minister shall be consumed by him under the supervision of the jail superintendent and the chief medical officer, the court stated.

Malik shall provide the jail authorities the name of the person who will carry food for him, the judge said.The court also directed the ED to provide to Malik papers related to his discharge from hospital.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a fugitive gangster, and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

