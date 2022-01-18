Naxal Killed in Encounter with Jawans in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; Operations Underway

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday morning, an official said. Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from the Sukma, Dantewada and Bastar, were involved in the operation which is still underway, he said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of top Divisional Committee Members of CPI (Maoist) along with 35-40 cadres in the forest on the tri-junction of three districts, security forces from three areas had launched the operation there on Monday night, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

At around 6:45 am, the gunfight broke out between ultras and one of the patrolling teams on Marjum hills under Tongpal police station limits, he said.

So far, the body of one ultra was recovered from the spot while the operation was still underway as Naxals are hiding on the upward side of the hills, Sharma said, adding that further details are awaited. The SP said, no harm was reported to security forces in the operation.

