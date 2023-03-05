Home » News » India » NC Leader Farooq Abdullah Leaves for Saudi Arabia to Perform 'Umrah'

NC Leader Farooq Abdullah Leaves for Saudi Arabia to Perform 'Umrah'

A party leader said here that Abdullah (85), a Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was accompanied by party colleague Aijaz Jan.

PTI

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 14:56 IST

Srinagar, India

Farooq Abdullah leaves for 'Umrah' (Photo by @ahmedalifayyaz)

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday left for Saudi Arabia to perform ‘Umrah’, a minor pilgrimage to the twin Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

“Jenab Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahib leaving for the Haramain Sharifain to perform Umrah. @ajazjan7 is accompanying him on the holy pilgrimage.May Almighty Allah accept their supplications, and strengthen their faith," Abdullah’s son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah wrote in a post on Facebook.

He also shared some pictures of the two leaders.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 05, 2023, 14:56 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 14:56 IST
