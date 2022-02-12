NCB Busts Massive Darknet Drug Syndicate After 4-Month Operation Across India, 22 Arrested

After a four-month-long operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a major drug trafficking network on the Darknet, arresting 22 active members of the syndicate from different states, some having links to source countries like the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Poland.

An NCB official has also reportedly been arrested and charged for allegedly colluding with the main accused to destroy evidence.

The arrests were made after simultaneous raids at several locations in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The NCB operation had started four months ago with a case from the Kolkata Zonal Unit and was taken further by the Delhi Zonal Unit. The 22 syndicate members arrested were part of three notorious Darknet drug trafficking rings named ‘The Orient Express’, ‘DNM India’ and ‘Dread’.

Around Rs 15.55 lakh cash has been seized and cryptocurrency turnover of Rs 2 crore has been identified by the agency. In multiple raids carried out for four months under the supervision of NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh, LSD, MDMA, Ganja, Charas, Paste of Cannabis, Alprazolam, Spasomoproxyvon, Hashish Chocolate and Cocaine have been seized in commercial quantities.

The accused are in the age group of 22-35 years, and are involved in professions like engineers, doctors, financial consultants, artists and musicians. The investigation also revealed that they exploited couriers due to the lack of a robust system and that the drugs used to be advertised as a restaurant menu in the circles.

The NCB seized cellphones of the accused and found out that they allegedly used apps like Wicks, Telegram, Tor Browser and Instagram to procure and sell drugs. Few phones were customized for Darknet usage hide IP addresses and identities.

NCB sources said the accused used Drop Shipping Method in which Tier -1 drug vendor makes deliveries to Tier -1 drop shippers in India, who further resell the contraband throughout India with the help of several delivery agents.

