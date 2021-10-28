NCB 'Witness' in Viral Selfie With Aryan Khan Detained in Pune in 2018 Fraud Case

An “independent witness" of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Aryan Khan case, whose selfie with the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went viral, has been detained in Pune, days after he claimed there was threat to his life and he would surrender to the police.

A private investigator, KP Gosavi was present during the Mumbai cruise ship raid earlier this month and later at the NCB office with Aryan Khan where his selfies and videos showed he had unlimited access to the 23-year-old.

This prompted Maharashtra’s ruling alliance to raise questions about the anti-drugs agency’s investigation.

In further trouble for Gosavi, a man claiming to be his bodyguard accused him of bribery. Prabhakar Sail, who is another witness in the case, said he heard Gosavi during a call about payoffs with one Sam D’Souza. Sail claimed he heard Gosavi say they should ask for a “bomb ₹ 25 crore" and then settle at ₹ 18 crore, of which ₹ 8 crore is for the NCB’s zonal officer in charge of the investigation, Sameer Wankhede.

