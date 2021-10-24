Sameer Wankhede Writes to Mumbai CP, Seeks Protection from Legal Action Based on 'Ulterior Motives'

Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Sunday requested Mumbai police commissioner to ensure no legal action is falsely carried out against him based on “ulterior motives". Wankhede, in a letter to the commissioner, said that some “unknown persons" are involved in initiating legal action against him in relation to the cruise ship drug bust case.

“It is also brought to your notice that threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against the undersigned on public media by highly respectable public functionaries," wrote Wankhede.

This comes after an independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, claimed earlier today that an NCB official and some other persons demanded Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan, who has been arrested in the drugs case on October 2. The NCB responded to the claims in an official statement, saying as Prabhakar was a witness in the case, which is before the court and sub-judice, he needed to “submit his prayer to the Honorable court rather than through social media if he has anything to say". The statement, signed by NCB DDG Mutha Ashok, also added that Wankhede has categorically denied the allegations.

Wankhede, in his letter, referred to Jain’s statement in which he said that he has forwarded Prabhakar’s affidavit to the director general of NCB, requesting for necessary action.

Jain stated, “As he (Sail) is a witness in the case and the case is before the honourable court and is sub judice, he needs to submit his prayer to the court rather than through social media if he has anything to say." In addition, there are certain vigilance-related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit, which are based on overhearing by Prabhakar Sail, the statement said.

“Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit are related to vigilance matter, we are hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director General (DG) NCB and requesting him for further necessary action," the statement added.

