NCP, Cong Rap Centre for Fuel Price Hike; Akhilesh Yadav Terms LPG Price Rise 'Gift of Inflation'

The NCP and Congress hit out at the central government on Tuesday over the latest fuel price hike, and questioned the need for increasing the rates at a time when crude oil was imported at highly discounted rates" from Russia. The petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre, while the domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision, sources said.

What was the need to increase the price of cooking gas when you (the Centre) have already imported lakhs of barrels of crude oil at highly discounted rates from Russia, NCP’s Maharashtra unit chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase asked.

The crude oil price has increased to USD 140 per barrel in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, he noted. On one hand, the petroleum ministry is trying to justify the price hike due to increased international prices of crude and on the other, they have made a swift deal at highly discounted rates, said the NCP leader, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused the Centre of inflicting atrocities on people as soon as the elections got over.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the ruling BJP over the hike in domestic cooking gas price, terming it “another gift of inflation" for the people after the elections in five states. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-a-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Another gift of inflation from the BJP government for the public… LPG cylinder in Lucknow is close to Rs 1,000 and in Patna above Rs 1,000! Elections over, inflation begins.

