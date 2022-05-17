NCP Women Activists Protest Against Ketaki Chitale, Hit Her Posters With Sandals

Women activists of the Nationalist Congress Party on Monday protested against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who is under police custody for sharing a derogatory post targetting NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The actor is faced with at least six cases in five districts of Maharashtra. On Monday, women activists were seen protesting by hitting Ketki’s photo with their sandals and slippers.

Several NCP activists directed their fury toward Ketaki Chitale by saying that she should be admitted to a mental asylum and that the cost of her treatment will be borne by the Nationalist Congress Party. Some NCP workers even manhandled Ketaki when she was being escorted in a police van from Kalamboli police station. A mob of NCP workers also threw ink on the actor.

Although FIRs against Ketaki Chitale have been filed in Pune, Pimpri and Thane, it was the Thane crime branch that arrested her. Ketaki is booked under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups).

What did Ketaki Chitale’s post exactly say?

Ketaki Chitale is in trouble for her Facebook post which shared a poem written by an advocate named Nitin Bhave. Her post targeted the NCP boss. She has acted in Marathi serials like Tujha Majha Breakup, Ambat Goad, and Tujhya Vachun Karmena.

