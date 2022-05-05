NCPCR Asks Twitter to Act on Edited Video Posted by Kunal Kamra of PM’s Interaction with Child in Germany

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has decided to act against a Twitter post by comedian Kunal Kamra who shared an edited video of an interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a young boy in Germany.

The commission on Thursday asked the social media site to take down the post and initiate action. Following this, the tweet was deleted.

Kamra had shared the video of the interaction during the PM’s recent Germany visit but replaced the song ‘Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat’ that the boy sang with ‘Mehngai Dayain Khaye Jaat Hai’ from the 2010 film ‘Peepli Live’.

Following this, the father of the child had launched a searing attack on the comedian.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo also responded to the tweet by the boy’s father.

In the original video that had gone viral, the boy sang ‘Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat’ as PM Modi stood with a hand on the child’s shoulder to encourage him.

The PM soon joined in, snapping his fingers to the tune as the Indian diaspora around them clapped and appreciated the moment.

