NCPCR Sends Notice to Delhi Govt for a Video of Arvind Kejriwal Featuring School Kids Following No COVID Protocols

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday issued notice to the Delhi government on a complaint about a promotional video that features minor school students.

The apex child rights panel said that the video, in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can be seen with large gatherings of school kids without wearing a mask and avoiding social distancing, shows clear violations of Covid protocols and endangers the lives of minor school children.

The Commission said it received the complaint from the national convener of the Odisha-based Kalinga Rights Forum, and the videos violate the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Covid-19 pandemic protocols.

Advertisement

“Therefore, the Commission has accordingly taken cognisance in this matter under Section l3(1)(i) of CPCR Act, 2005," it said, asking the government to look into the matter for remedial measures and share the Action Taken Report within seven days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.