NCW Sends Notice to UP Police Demanding Arrest of Seer for Threatening to Kidnap, Rape Muslim Women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the alleged hate speech by a Hindu seer in Khairabad area of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh who was heard making calls for abducting and raping Muslim women in public, with people cheering and clapping over his comments.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Mukul Goyal, to arrest the priest at the earliest.

In the letter to DGP Goyal, NCW Chairperson Sharma said, “The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post enclosing video of a priest Bajrang Muni threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim women while addressing a gathering in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. It has been reported that the police personnel were also present at the location, however, none of them stopped him from making such an outrageous statement against women."

Sharma further said the NCW has taken a serious note of the incident and condemns the statement made by the accused. “The police should not be a mute spectator in such incidents and appropriate measures must be taken by them to curb people from using such outrageous language for women," the letter read, a copy of which has also been sent to the Sitapur Superintendent of Police. The commission has also asked the police to inform about the action taken by them within seven days.

Sitapur SP Rajeev Dixit has said, “A video of Bajrang Muni of Khairabad had gone viral and police took cognizance of the video immediately and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the IPC at Khairabad Police Station. Evidence is being collected in this case and strict action will be taken against those who will be found guilty."

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has said stringent action will be taken against the accused.

Earlier on Thursday, a video surfaced on social media, in which a Hindu seer clad in saffron, identified as Bajrang Muni, is heard making calls for abducting and raping Muslim women in public. “If any Muslim man goes after Hindu women, I will kidnap and openly rape Muslim women out in public view," Muni had said.

