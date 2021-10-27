Need 100% Inoculation of 1st Dose: Mandaviya Orders States/UTs to Take Up Vaccination on Mission Mode

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday urged states and Union Territories to complete 100 percent vaccination of the first dose by November and further speed the process of getting the population fully vaccinated. As for the Centre, it will soon begin an exercise to directly reach out to people to get complete their inoculation process, he said.

Mandaviya on Wednesday held a meeting with health ministers to discuss ways to scale up vaccination and issues related to the Covid emergency response package across the country.

During the meeting, the states and UTs were urged to take up vaccination on a Mission mode. “We will reach out to people who have not taken the vaccine yet and also those who are yet to take their second dose. Soon, an exercise will be started to request them to take the shots," he said.

Mandaviya, who is also responsible for the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in a separate meeting with pharma companies, noted that the government has been taking constant steps to enhance investments in the country and the global pharma industry should benefit from it.

There were no biases against people coming to invest from outside and everyone was treated equally, he said, outlining the reasons for growth of the industry in the country.

Mandaviya said the government is looking to make the country a pharma hub and noted that the government is in the process of setting up three bulk drug parks in the country.

Further, he said that India is rightly called the pharmacy of the world as it is the largest manufacturer and supplier of generic medicines. During the COVID period, the country supplied medicines to more than 150 countries, the minister noted.

He has urged states and union territories to focus on beneficiaries who are awaiting their second dose of vaccine as per the schedule of the inoculation. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 103.53 crore.

India saw a single day rise of 13,451 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,42,15,653, while the active cases have declined to 1,62,661, the lowest in 242 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,55,653 with 585 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

