Need to Be Careful About Providing Excuses for Terrorist Acts as There Can Be No Excuse for Terrorism: India at UNSC Meet

India has said that countries need to be careful about providing excuses for terrorist acts since there cannot be any excuse for terrorism and must not divide themselves on combating one of the biggest challenges facing humanity. India is currently the Chair of the UN Security Council Counter-terrorism Committee for the year 2022.

India will chair the Counter-Terrorism Committee this year. It is significant since counter-terrorism is one of our key priorities in the Security Council and we will be chairing the Committee in the 75th year of our independence, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.