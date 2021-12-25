Need to Ensure That Country's Unity Remains Unharmed: PM Modi at Gujarat's Gurdwara Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a need to ensure that nobody is able to harm the unity of the country and that it remains secure. Addressing the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat's Kutch via video conferencing, he said that the dangers against which the Gurus alerted the people continue to exist even today, and hence it is important for everyone to be cautious and ensure that the country remains secure. Modi's appeal to the Sikh community comes two days after a blast took place in Punjab's Ludhiana district court complex.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that in such an important period, nobody hurts our dreams and the unity of the country. To achieve the dreams for which our Gurus lived and sacrificed their lives, we should all remain united. Unity is essential for us all," he said. "The dangers against which the Gurus alerted us remain the same even today, so we have to be alert and also ensure that the country remains secure. I am sure that with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, we will surely fulfil our commitment, and the country will reach new heights," he said.

