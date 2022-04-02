Need to Progress on 10 Tonne Indian Multirole Chopper: Rajnath Singh

Observing that India has shown its strength in the design, development and operation of helicopters in the five tonne category, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said in order to become a global leader there is a need to progress in the design of 10 tonne Indian multi-role helicopter. Further, aggression of any type has never been there in the history of India and in the last few years, the relation among peace, security and military power have deepened, he said.

“When I am talking about making oneself strong, I don’t mean establishing our dominance in the world. India has been such a country, if it has carried arms, then it is for protecting the ‘shastras’. Shastra means knowledge. Shastra means our civilizational values…. shastra means truth, non-violence and peace." “Aggression of any type has never been there in the history of India. If you see the situation during the last few years, you will find that the relation among peace, security and military power have deepened. If the message of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ (the whole world is one family) has gone to the whole world, it has only gone from our motherland, India," he said in his address at a conclave organised here to commemorate the 60 years of Chetak helicopter’s service to the nation.

The Defence Minister said the indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter DHRUV and its variants are examples of the country’s strength. He described the Light Combat Helicopter as another example of the country’s capability in light helicopters for combat operations. He stressed on the need to march forward in the design of the 10-tonne Indian multi-role helicopter. According to an estimate, there is demand for more than 1,000 civilian helicopters and an equal number of helicopters in the military sector in the country, Singh said, adding, this opportunity in the chopper market should be exploited.

There is also a need to make efforts to strengthen the country’s claim in the Rotary wing domain, he said. He reiterated the government’s resolve of achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-sufficiency) in defence production and preparedness, in view of the constantly changing global security scenario. External conditions have impacted on the serviceability of India’s critical weapons and equipment and therefore, efforts for self-sufficiency continues to be the need of the hour. Singh said that by being strong, India does not mean to establish dominance in the world. India has always followed the path of truth, non-violence and peace and does not support aggression of any kind, he said.

He also spoke about the efforts made to encourage domestic industry. “Free technology is being transferred to them by DRDO. FDI limit has also been increased," he said.

Two positive indigenisation lists of defence items have been issued, while the third list will be out soon, he said. He pointed out the positive response from the services, research and development organisations and public and private sector industries. The MSMEs, start-ups, innovators and academia are together exploring new avenues of defence production, he said, exuding confidence that the unprecedented steps taken by the government would get unprecedented response.

The Defence Minister said the conclave is a fitting tribute to those who have served the nation with hard work and dedication. Comparing ‘Chetak’, a horse of Rajput king Rana Pratap, he described the helicopter named after it as not just a machine, but a vibrant and dedicated entity which has been continuously engaged in the service of the nation for the last six decades, setting an example for others. Chetak played a key role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and Lt Gen Niyazi (who signed the surrender document) and a Major General were brought as Prisoners of War to India in a Chetak helicopter, a senior official said.

