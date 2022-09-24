Neeraj Bawana a.k.a Delhi's Dawood Among 3 Gangsters Arrested by NIA in Terror Conspiracy Case

Days after it carried out raids across states to dismantle the “emerging nexus" between terrorists, gangsters and drug-smugglers, the National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested three leaders of criminal syndicates for allegedly conspiring to commit acts of terrorism. The arrests were made based on recoveries in the September 12 raids at 50 locations.

The arrested trio – Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal alias Naresh Choudhary and Bhupinder Singh alias Bhupi Rana – is already lodged in Tihar Jail in separate cases registered by the Delhi Police.

“The case relates to involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of criminal activities, including killings, to terrorise the people to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons," the NIA said.

The case was initially registered by Special Cell, Delhi Police on August 8 and against eight accused and unknown others that members of a criminal syndicate. Later on, the probe was taken over by the NIA, which will now look for more details and interrogate the three gangsters.

News18 had reported on September 20 about diaries recovered from Neeraj Bawana’s house. Sources in the NIA claimed the diaries have details which will be cross-checked during Bawana’s interrogation. The diaries reportedly contain details of money to be earned from land-grabbing, monthly payments to other gangsters, spiritual books, and books on global intelligence agencies like Mossad.

“A diary talks about monthly payments of a few lakh rupees he has to give to another gangster, Tillu Tajpuriya, who is in jail. Rs 2 lakh is mentioned against the name of gangster Naveen Bali who is in jail. There have been multiple such entries that are under investigation," said a source.

An NIA official told News18 that documents found in Bawana’s house also have details of the recovery to be made from grabbing a plot worth Rs 100 crore. He has mentioned his “cut", which is close to 30% of the total value of the property.

“He has invested money in property and shell companies. The diary’s contents are under scrutiny," the senior official said.

The NIA had conducted raids on September 12 in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi to dismantle and disrupt the “emerging nexus" between terrorists, gangsters, drug-smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad.

Searches were conducted at the premises belonging to gangsters Goldy Brar, who is at present based in Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Varinder Pratap alias Kala Rana, Kala Jathedi, Vikram Brar, Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patyal (who was earlier arrested in Armenia).

Goldy Brar and Bhagwanpuria are also allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29.

Other premises targeted were associated with Neeraj Bawana, Koushal Chaudhary, Tillu Tajpuria, Amit Dagar, Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, Sandeep alias Bandar, Umesh alias Kala, Irfan alias Cheenu Pahalwan, Ashim alias Hashim Baba, Sachin Bhanja and their associates.

