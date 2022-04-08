NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement, Claim not Enough Time to Prepare

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on July 17. While the exam date announcement has come as a relief, not everyone is happy with the timing of the exam. With a gap of only about two months between the exam date announcement and the actual exam, a large section of students is demanding postponement.

Students claim that they will not get adequate time to prepare. Some students also took to social media blogging site to demand change in NEET 2022 exam dates. Candidates claim that as NTA has postpend the engineering entrance exam JEE Main despite having two chances a year at JEE, then NTA should also postpone NEET, considering there is only one chance at taking the medical entrance exam.

A large section of NEET aspirants are trending #PostponeNEETUG2022, #ReschduleNEETUG2022 on Twitter demanding a new exam date.

Stating the same a candidate said,

Another candidate said,

Some candidates also highlighted that several other exams including CUET and JEE mains are clashing, which is why NTA should consider postponing of the exam.

Using the hashtag RescheduleNEETUG2022, #postponeneetug2022, #neet2022, and #neetug2022 many other students also posted similar demands to reschedule the exam.

Many candidates have also started polls on social media platforms asking students if they are okay with the NEET exam dates.

The schedule of the exam is available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can register for the undergraduate medical exam till last date of NEET 2022 registration, May 6, 2022. This year, NTA has increased the duration of NEET by 20 minutes and has allowed students irrespective if age to apply for medical entrance.

