NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registrations Begin, Schedule Revised

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), on Friday has opened the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG 2021, counselling round 2. Those who want to register can visit the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in and complete their registration for round 2 counselling. The last date for registration is February 7.

After the registration, candidates will be able to lock their choices till February 7 (11:55 PM). As per the official schedule, candidates will be able to make payment for the registration till 3 PM of February 7.

The Choice Filling facility will be available from February 7. Earlier the choice filing was to begin from February 4 and conclude on Feb 7. The schedule has been changed now and revised schedule for NEET PG counselling 2021 will be announced soon.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to Register

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET PG

Step 3: Click on the online registration button

Step 4: Register using credentials verify

Step 5: Upload images, documents, fill the form

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Documents Needed

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— Marksheet of MBBS, BDS

— Internship letter

— Registration certificates issued by MCI of DCI

Those who secure a seat in round 2 will be eligible to take go ahead for document verification and other rounds. The seats left vacant after round 2 will be offered in subsequent rlunds. As earlier reported by News18, the medical seats across India in postgraduate courses will be disbursed through four counselling rounds. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has notified candidates that the NEET counselling 2021 will be held in four rounds including one mop up and one stray vacancy round.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has postponed the NEET PG 2022 exam. The exam which was to be held on March 12 has been deferred by 6-8 weeks the new dates are yet to be announced,

