NEET Result Date LIVE Updates 2021: NTA to Release Scorecards Soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the medical entrance exam – NEET 2021 soon. Once declared the results will be available at neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in.
The minimum marks needed to pass NEET 2021 is 50 percentile for the general category while those belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and PwD will have to secure a minimum of 45 percentile to get admissions to the top medical colleges. Once the result is released, the MCC will conduct the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process. Out of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for the exam held on September 12, more than 95 per cent had taken the test.
