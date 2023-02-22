Remember, Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore’s song ‘UP Me Ka Ba’ (What’s there in UP) which went viral last year ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022? Well, she is back with the second part of the song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ but this time she is also facing the music of the police.

In the song released on February 16, the singer questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of two women in a bulldozer drive in Kanpur Dehat.

The police have served her notice asking whether she wrote the lyrics of the songs among several other questions.

The police said the song tries to incite hatred among the public and Neha Singh Rathore has been asked to respond to the notice in three days.

Several politicians including former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia came out in support of Rathore against the police notice.

Who is Neha Singh Rathore?

Born in 1997 in the Kaimur district in Bihar, Rathore claims that she is “fighting to restore the honour" of Bhojpuri songs through her folk renditions.

She has reportedly finished her studies at Kanpur University and got married in 2021, Hindustan Times reported. She has talked about social issues like unemployment, and corruption in her songs.

She has over 8 lakh subscribers on YouTube and has a good fan following on Twitter and Instagram.

How Neha Singh Rathore Shot to Limelight?

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 20220, Neha released a song titled ‘Bihar Me Ka Ba’ which was watched by millions of people. However, she only shot to the limelight in 2022 with her song ‘UP Me Ka Ba’ ahead of the UP polls.

Her song came after BJP MP Ravi Kishan released a 5-minute Bhojpuri election song praising the achievements of the Adityanath government.

“Yogi ke sarkar ba, vikas ke bahaar ba, sadakan ke jaal ba, kaam bemisal ba, apradhi ke jel ba, bijli relam rel ba, Corona gayil har ba, UP mein sab ba (It’s Yogi’s government, there is a development wave, a web of roads, fantastic work, criminals behind bars, electricity everywhere, Covid has lost… UP has everything)," Kishan sang.

In the song, she raised the issue of Hathras victim, COVID-19 management by the Yogi Adityanath government, and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which Union Minister of Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra is an accused.

“Corona se lakhan mar gayil le, laashan se Ganga bhar gayil be, kaafan nochat kukur bilar ba, ae baba, UP mein ka ba? (Covid killed lakhs, filled up the Ganga, shrouds were all over… what’s there in UP?)" Rathore sang.

