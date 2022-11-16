Neighbour's Envy, Valley’s Strides: Don't Showcase Growth Story, Pak Threatens J&K Scribes | Exclusive

Amid the Centre’s development push, Pakistan is using overground workers (OGW) and terrorists to threaten Indian journalists in the Valley against showcasing the growth story, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

They are also threatening the judiciary and lawyers not to be associated with decisions favourable to the Central government, said the source.

According to intelligence sources, these are desperate attempts by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) — premier intelligence agency of Pakistan.

“The terror groups don’t want Kashmiris to live a normal life and don’t want journalists to show developments in the Valley. Resistance force is operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba to threaten," said sources.

THE DEVELOPMENT STORY

During his visit to J&K last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said there were no stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir after change in form of the abrogation of Article 370.

“Earlier there were stone-pelting incidents, have you seen any such incidents now? No such incidents now. We have to understand the change that has come now…We have identified those in the administration who were supporting terrorism and rooted them out," he had said.

“Record-breaking 50 lakh tourists have visited Jammu and 22 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir in recent months. Tourism will hugely benefit the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," Shah had said.

He had said, “After the abrogation of Article 370, people in J&K got benefits from various government schemes."

TERROR STRIKES

Pakistan-based LeT was behind the twin blasts on September 28 and 29 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, which were carried out ahead of Shah’s visit to convey “all is not well" in the union territory, DGP Dilbag Singh had said.

News18 had also reported how Pakistan-based terror handlers were using proxy outfits in the Kashmir Valley to carry out targeted killings of Pandits, non-local labourers, political workers, security personnel, etc ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

The strategy by jihadi outfits resorting to the use of “hybrid terrorists" for conducting hit-and-run killings of civilians, mostly non-Muslims, in the Valley can prove to be a major tool to cause disturbance, intelligence sources had told CNN-News18.

Pakistan-based terror groups were also behind the killing of around two dozen civilians, mainly Kashmiri Pandits, in Jammu and Kashmir this year, according to police.

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, without naming Pakistan, had said the neighbouring country and its stooges here could not digest the positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir over the past three years.

“Our neighbour cannot digest the developments taking place in Jammu and Kashmir and, through its stooges, is now targeting innocent civilians. There are some elements who are trying to incite people. Anyone who tries to disturb the peace and development of Jammu and Kashmir will have to pay a heavy price for their cowardly acts," the Lieutenant Governor had said.

